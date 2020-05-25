UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Lifts COVID-19 State Of Emergency Across Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 02:20 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Lifts COVID-19 State of Emergency Across Country

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Monday that the state of emergency, imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, would be lifted in the remaining five prefectures, including Tokyo.

This means that the state of emergency is now lifted across the entire Japan's territory.

"The state of emergency is lifted on all the country's territory," Abe said at a press conference, which was aired by NHK broadcaster.

The Japanese government declared the state of emergency for Tokyo and six neighboring prefectures in early April and later expanded it to cover the entire country. Earlier in May, the restrictions were lifted in nearly all of the country's 47 prefectures.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo Japan April May All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

16 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

18 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

19 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.