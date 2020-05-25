Japanese Prime Minister Abe Lifts COVID-19 State of Emergency Across Country

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Monday that the state of emergency, imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, would be lifted in the remaining five prefectures, including Tokyo.

This means that the state of emergency is now lifted across the entire Japan's territory.

"The state of emergency is lifted on all the country's territory," Abe said at a press conference, which was aired by NHK broadcaster.

The Japanese government declared the state of emergency for Tokyo and six neighboring prefectures in early April and later expanded it to cover the entire country. Earlier in May, the restrictions were lifted in nearly all of the country's 47 prefectures.