Japanese Prime Minister Admits General Elections May Be Held Before September 2024

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday that the dissolution of the lower chamber of the Japanese parliament and the general elections in the country might take place before the end of his term in September 2024.

The initiative came against an extremely low public approval rating of Kishida's government and calls for the dissolution of the parliament. One of the reasons for public disapproval is the government's plan, elaborated in December 2022, on raising taxes to ensure an increase in defense spending to 2% of the country's gross domestic product by 2027.

Kishida told the Nikkei Nichiyo Salon tv program that the increase in taxes was intended not only to boost defense spending, but also address other issues affecting people's lives, such as declining birthrate, energy and wage raises.

"As we resolve these issues, it is necessary to consider the appropriate time to tackle such issues and the judgment of the public," the prime minister said.

As part of the controversial policy, Tokyo plans to increase the corporate tax by 4-4.5% for companies with annual income of over 24 million Yen ($181,000) and introduce an additional tax on tobacco, with the overall price on the product expected to grow by 10%.

Koichi Hagiuda, the chairman of the policy research council of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has stressed the need to dissolve the parliament and hold new elections when the government raises taxes to pay for increased defense spending, in order to see whether the measure is supported by the population.

A public survey held by Japanese pollster Jiji showed on Thursday that the approval rating of Kishida's government had fallen to an all-time low of 26.5%.