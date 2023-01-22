UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Admits General Elections May Be Held Before September 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Admits General Elections May Be Held Before September 2024

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday that the dissolution of the lower chamber of the Japanese parliament and the general elections in the country might take place before the end of his term in September 2024.

The initiative came against an extremely low public approval rating of Kishida's government and calls for the dissolution of the parliament. One of the reasons for public disapproval is the government's plan, elaborated in December 2022, on raising taxes to ensure an increase in defense spending to 2% of the country's gross domestic product by 2027.

Kishida told the Nikkei Nichiyo Salon tv program that the increase in taxes was intended not only to boost defense spending, but also address other issues affecting people's lives, such as declining birthrate, energy and wage raises.

"As we resolve these issues, it is necessary to consider the appropriate time to tackle such issues and the judgment of the public," the prime minister said.

As part of the controversial policy, Tokyo plans to increase the corporate tax by 4-4.5% for companies with annual income of over 24 million Yen ($181,000) and introduce an additional tax on tobacco, with the overall price on the product expected to grow by 10%.

Koichi Hagiuda, the chairman of the policy research council of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has stressed the need to dissolve the parliament and hold new elections when the government raises taxes to pay for increased defense spending, in order to see whether the measure is supported by the population.

A public survey held by Japanese pollster Jiji showed on Thursday that the approval rating of Kishida's government had fallen to an all-time low of 26.5%.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Tokyo Price Japan Chamber September December Sunday TV Government Million

Recent Stories

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of ..

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of &#039;The Sustainable City – ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

3 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

5 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.