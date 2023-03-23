UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Announces Possible Vehicle, Building Equipment Supplies To Kiev

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Announces Possible Vehicle, Building Equipment Supplies to Kiev

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The Japanese government is considering possible supplies of vehicles and construction equipment to Ukraine as part of humanitarian assistance, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.

"We would like to study the possibility of sending vehicles and construction equipment (to Ukraine) as part of humanitarian help," Kishida stated during his speech before the budget committee of Japan's upper house of parliament.

Both equipment and vehicles could be used in Ukraine to demine areas and demolish destroyed or damaged buildings, the prime minister said.

On Tuesday, Kishida visited Ukraine and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Japanese prime minister invited the Ukrainian president to take part in the G7 summit in Hiroshima in an online format. Zelenskyy accepted the invitation. Kishida also pledged to provide an additional $470 million to support Ukraine's energy system and cover other humanitarian needs. He also said that Tokyo would provide Ukraine with $30 million for non-lethal equipment via NATO's fund.

