Japanese Prime Minister Arrives In Kiev For Meeting With Zelenskyy - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 07:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Kiev on Tuesday to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

Kishida was seen arriving at a train station in Kiev, according to the news agency's reporter.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that after visiting Ukraine, Kishida will head to Poland for a scheduled meeting with the country's leadership on Wednesday.

Kishida was the only G7 leader who had yet to meet with Zelenskyy in person.

