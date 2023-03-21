Japanese Prime Minister Arrives In Kiev For Meeting With Zelenskyy - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 07:11 PM
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Kiev on Tuesday to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported
Kishida was seen arriving at a train station in Kiev, according to the news agency's reporter.
Earlier in the day, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that after visiting Ukraine, Kishida will head to Poland for a scheduled meeting with the country's leadership on Wednesday.
Kishida was the only G7 leader who had yet to meet with Zelenskyy in person.