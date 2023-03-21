Japanese Prime Minister Arrives in Kiev for Meeting With Zelenskyy - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Kiev on Tuesday to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Kiev on Tuesday to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

Kishida was seen arriving at a train station in Kiev, according to the news agency's reporter.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that after visiting Ukraine, Kishida will head to Poland for a scheduled meeting with the country's leadership on Wednesday.

Kishida was the only G7 leader who had yet to meet with Zelenskyy in person.