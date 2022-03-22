Japanese Prime Minister Blasts Russia's Decision To Withdraw From Dialogue On Peace Treaty
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 05:50 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russia's decision to withdraw from dialogue with Japan on a peace treaty is unacceptable, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during hearings in the country's upper house of parliament.
"This is unacceptably tough, absolutely unjustified and inadmissible.
We voice a strong protest," Kishida said.
At the same time, answering a lawmaker's question regarding Tokyo's position on the issue of territories and the peace treaty, Kishida said it has not changed.
"But, as I said before, in light of the events in Ukraine, a dialogue with the Russian Federation is now impossible," he said.