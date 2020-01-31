UrduPoint.com
Japanese Prime Minister Calls For Informing People About Coronavirus In Plain Language

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Calls for Informing People About Coronavirus in Plain Language

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday called for informing citizens and guests of the country about the situation around the new type of coronavirus in a timely manner and understandable language.

"It is extremely important to spread basic information about infectious diseases, preventive measures and treatment methods so that everyone can understand and act accordingly," Abe said during a meeting of the budget commission of the parliament's upper house, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

On Friday, Japan launched a round-the-clock hotline for foreign citizens to provide advice on the new type of coronavirus. Consultations are available in English, Chinese and Korean.

Currently, information about the virus is distributed mainly via media, as well as on the health ministry's website. In some places, leaflets have been distributed that urge people to wash their hands more often, use disinfecting sprays and hand gels, and follow common hygiene rules.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Foreign Ministry increased the alert to the second level of its four-tiered classification system for the whole of China and urged its citizens to avoid any non-urgent travel to China.

To date, 17 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Japan. In two of those, the coronavirus test was positive in the absence of symptoms. In three others, the infection had occurred within the country, and all those infected worked with Chinese tourists.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in the Chinese province of Wuhan and has since spread to 19 countries, including Japan. The epidemic has already left 213 people dead and over 9,800 infected in China.

