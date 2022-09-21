Japanese Prime Minister Calls for Reforming UN During General Assembly Address

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio during remarks before the UN General Assembly called for reforming the United Nations in the coming years.

"Now is the time to return to the vision and principles of the UN Charter and mobilize our strength and wisdom to ensure an international order based on the rule of law," Kishida said Tuesday evening.

"To achieve this, we must reform, the United Nations and strengthen its functions."

Kishida said negotiations for UN reform should begin in 2024.