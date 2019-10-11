Japanese Prime Minister Calls for Safety Measures Amid Approaching Typhoon Hagibis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday called on the government to ensure safety for the country's residents amid approaching powerful Typhoon Hagibis.

"It is necessary to spread the latest and clear information; take preventative measures together with regional administrations; make everything possible for ensuring the public safety and calmness," Abe said, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

Hagibis is expected to make landfall in Japan on the weekend, affecting the country's highly populous capital of Tokyo.

The country's Meteorological Agency said it could be compared to powerful Typhoon Ida, which killed 1,269 people and devastated the country in 1958.

According to media reports, airlines have canceled over 900 flights in Japan. Railroad companies have announced that traffic will be suspended and some coastal railroad sectors will be closed off on Saturday. Schools in Tokyo have canceled Sunday classes.