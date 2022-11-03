TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said North Korea's continuing missile launches are absolutely unacceptable.

"Today, North Korea conducted missile launches again. The continuing missile launches are inexcusable and absolutely unacceptable," Kishida said.

On Thursday morning, Japan issued warnings of possible missile launches.

Initial reports said the first of the missiles had flown over the territory of Japan, which activated the J-Alert early warning system, but Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada later said a detailed analysis of the situation confirmed that the missile had not flown over Japan.

The maximum altitude of its flight was 2,000 kilometers, and the flight range was 750 kilometers. It could have fallen into the Sea of Japan.

Details of the second and third missile launches have not been given.

The Yonhap news agency reported that the DPRK fired one long-range ballistic missile and two short-range ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan on Thursday.