Japanese Prime Minister Calls Russian Ban On Entry 'Absolutely Unacceptable'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 11:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday condemned the entry restrictions announced by Russia and called them "absolutely unacceptable."

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a list of Japanese sanctioned individuals, who are prohibited from entering Russia. In total, it targets 63 Japanese citizens, including Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa.

"Russia's announcement on the entry ban is absolutely unacceptable. We would like to respond appropriately on further sanctions, while cooperating with The Group of Seven nations and others in the international community," Kishida was quoted as saying by the NHK broadcaster.

Japan has imposed several packages of sanctions against Russia for its military operation in Ukraine.

In particular, it excluded Russia from the most favored nation trade regime and imposed a ban on the export of about 300 goods, including semiconductors, radars, sensors, lasers and other equipment, as well as luxury cars and goods. At the same time, it also banned the import of 38 types of goods from Russia, such as veneer, wood chips, cars and motorcycles, beer, wine, vodka and others. Japan has sanctioned 499 Russian individuals, including top-level officials and businesspersons, nine banks and over 160 organizations.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

