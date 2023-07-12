Japanese Prime Minister Calls Security of Europe, Indo-Pacific Inseparable

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region was "inseparable."

"In difficult security conditions, the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region is inseparable. Japan and NATO share the understanding of importance of inadmissibility of unilateral changes to status quo by force anywhere in the world, and of maintaining a free and open world order based on the rule of law," Kishida said after the meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the alliance's summit in Vilnius.

He added that Japan and NATO, which "share core values and strategic interests," are deepening their ties.

"Japan and NATO have agreed on a new cooperation plan. I welcome this. I want to promote strategic ties and cooperation in new areas of security such as cyberspace..., measures to counter manipulation of information, in addition to traditional areas of cooperation," Kishida stated.

Japan's leader said he would further promote cooperation with NATO, seeing a growing interest in the Indo-Pacific within the alliance.