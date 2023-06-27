Japanese Prime Minister Confirms Plans to Attend NATO, EU-Japan Summits in July - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will participate in the NATO summit in Vilnius from July 11-12 and the EU-Japan summit in Brussels on July 13, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The relevant announcement has been made by Kishida during a meeting of the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the report said.

The Japanese prime minister also plans to visit three countries in the middle East from July 16-19, the news agency reported, adding that it was not yet known which countries the prime minister would travel to exactly.

Last year, Kishida became the first Japanese prime minister to personally attend a meeting of the NATO heads of state that took place in Madrid.