Open Menu

Japanese Prime Minister Confirms Plans To Attend NATO, EU-Japan Summits In July - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Japanese Prime Minister Confirms Plans to Attend NATO, EU-Japan Summits in July - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will participate in the NATO summit in Vilnius from July 11-12 and the EU-Japan summit in Brussels on July 13, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The relevant announcement has been made by Kishida during a meeting of the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the report said.

The Japanese prime minister also plans to visit three countries in the middle East from July 16-19, the news agency reported, adding that it was not yet known which countries the prime minister would travel to exactly.

Last year, Kishida became the first Japanese prime minister to personally attend a meeting of the NATO heads of state that took place in Madrid.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Visit Brussels Vilnius Madrid Middle East July From

Recent Stories

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access u ..

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030

2 minutes ago
 UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging c ..

UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging crises as illicit drug markets ..

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

11 hours ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

11 hours ago
US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

11 hours ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

11 hours ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

11 hours ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

11 hours ago
 Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

11 hours ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

11 hours ago

More Stories From World