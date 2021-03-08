Japanese Prime Minister Could Hold Talks With Biden at White House in April - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden plans to invite Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to visit the US and hold talks at the White House in April, Axios reports.

According to Axios sources, the meeting has not been finalized and could be delayed until later in the spring.

If it does take place, it would be the first in-person foreign leader visit during Biden's presidency.

The White House declined to confirm the planned meeting, Axios said.