Japanese Prime Minister Declares Coronavirus State of Emergency in 7 Prefectures - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared on Wednesday a state of emergency in seven more prefectures, expanding the measure beyond Tokyo (where state of emergency was introduced last week), amid a mew surge in coronavirus infections, Kyodo news agency reported.

The seven prefectures are Osaka, Aichi, Tochigi, Giufu, Hyogo, Kyoto and Fukuoka.

This means, a total of 11 prefectures, where over 50 percent of the Japanese population are concentrated, are now under the state of emergency, which will expire on February 7.

People are recommended to abstain from leaving home for non-essential reasons, restaurants are encouraged to reduce working hours, and firms are recommended to send more employees to work from home. At the same time, schools remain open.

Earlier in the day, it became known that Japan's coronavirus total reached 300,000, of which 100,000 cases were recorded in the past three weeks.