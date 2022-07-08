UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Demands Tighter Security During Upper House Elections - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Demands Tighter Security During Upper House Elections - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, speaking during an emergency ministerial meeting convened after the assassination of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, ordered that all possible measures be taken to ensure safe elections to the upper house of the country's parliament, Japanese media reported on Friday.

This decision was announced by Japanese Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Yasushi Kaneko, news agency Kyodo reported.

The elections to the upper house of the country's parliament are scheduled for Sunday.

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead. Abe was 67.

