Japanese Prime Minister Eases Entry Rules For People With 3 COVID-19 Shots - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced that the country is easing entry rules for people who have received three doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

Starting from September 7 people with three shots of COVID-19 vaccines recognized by Japan will not be required to provide a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before they enter the country, according to Kishida's announcement.

The prime minister, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, is currently receiving medical treatment at his official residence.

On Tuesday, Japan registered 208,551 new COVID-19 cases and 343 related deaths, which was the largest daily death toll since the previous wave in late February. In total, over 17.5 million people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the country to date.

