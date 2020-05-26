UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Prime Minister, EU Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To Partnership, COVID-19 Response

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

Japanese Prime Minister, EU Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Partnership, COVID-19 Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Tokyo and Brussels have agreed to strengthen the Japan-EU strategic partnership and enhance cooperation to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, according to a statement released by the European Council on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel held a video conference and agreed that the strategic partnership between both parties will be vital to aiding the epidemiological and economic recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Japan-EU strategic partnership. It will play an important role in recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and in tackling other common challenges that have not diminished. Encouraged by the initial positive results, the leaders expressed their determination to continue implementing the Japan-EU Strategic Partnership Agreement and Economic Partnership Agreement," the European Council statement read.

Tokyo and Brussels will also work to strengthen preparedness for any future pandemics and welcomed a resolution passed at the World Health Organization's World Health Assembly that called for greater global solidarity to combat the disease.

According to the statement, the EU and Japan will hold a summit in the near future to discuss further cooperation in the fields of connectivity, climate change, energy, and trade.

Japan and the EU signed an economic partnership agreement and a strategic partnership agreement in July 2018, with both documents enshrining Tokyo and Brussels's shared values on democracy, fair trade and human rights.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Prime Minister World Democracy Brussels Tokyo Japan July 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

16 minutes ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

5 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.