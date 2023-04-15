UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Evacuated After Sound Of Explosion In Wakayama - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 08:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The sound of a loud explosion was heard in the vicinity of an upcoming public speech by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the city of Wakayama and the head of government was evacuated from the area, the NHK broadcaster reports.

The incident occurred at 11:30 a.m. local time on Saturday (02:30 GMT), after Kishida completed his tour of the Saikasaki fishing grounds in Wakayama and was preparing to speak publicly.

Before the prime minister started his speech, the sound of a loud blast was heard not far from the location, NHK said.

Meanwhile, the Kyodo news agency said that a certain object resembling a flare with smoke was thrown towards the prime minister.

NHK said that one man was detained following the incident. The prime minister was not harmed.

According to Kyodo, Kishida cancelled his public speech in Wakayama and is currently at the Wakayama Prefecture main police headquarters.

