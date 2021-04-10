UrduPoint.com
Japanese Prime Minister Expresses Condolences To UK Counterpart Over Prince Philip's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent on Saturday a letter of condolences to his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson, over the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip died at the age of 99.

"It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. On behalf of the Government and people of Japan, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, the Government and the people of the United Kingdom," Suga said in the letter of condolences, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

The prime minister also praised Prince Philip's contribution to strengthening the friendship between Tokyo and London.

