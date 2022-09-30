Japanese Prime Minister Expresses Support to Zelenskyy During Phone Call - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone conversation, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone conversation, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

During the 30-minute conversation, Kishida condemned the accession of four former Ukrainian territories to Russia, calling it a violation of international laws, Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the broadcaster said.

Kishida also vowed to continue supporting Kiev and play a leading role in negotiations on restoring peace in Ukraine as the host country of the next year's G7 summit, as well as to consider additional sanctions against Moscow in close coordination with other G7 states, the broadcaster added.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia and the formation of new subjects within the country, following referendums' results that showed that the overwhelming majority of the population, exhausted by intensifying attacks of Ukrainian forces, supported joining Russia.