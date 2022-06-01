UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister, French President Discuss Ukraine, Confirm Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Japanese Prime Minister, French President Discuss Ukraine, Confirm Cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and French President Emmanuel Macron have held a phone conversation, discussed Ukraine, and confirmed bilateral cooperation on a number of issues on the international and regional agenda, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and French President Emmanuel Macron have held a phone conversation, discussed Ukraine, and confirmed bilateral cooperation on a number of issues on the international and regional agenda, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Kishida once again congratulated Macron on his reelection and noted the importance of the two nations' partnership on the Ukrainian crisis as well as protecting a rule-based world order and realizing the principle of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the statement read.

"The leaders reaffirmed the importance of G7 engagement on sanctions against Russia and on providing aid to Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion, and they also agreed on assisting and addressing the food and energy challenges experienced by vulnerable countries.

Prime Minister Kishida spoke about his work with Asian leaders in the name of active solidarity, with Macron praising Japan's clear stance on Ukraine and support for the country," the statement added.

The parties also agreed to maintain cooperation on North Korea, East Asia and Africa.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. The European Union has already introduced five packages of sanctions and has agreed the sixth.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister World Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Luhansk Donetsk Japan North Korea February Asia

Recent Stories

Swiatek says 'sky's the limit' ahead of French Ope ..

Swiatek says 'sky's the limit' ahead of French Open semi-final

2 minutes ago
 Macron urges 'full transparency' over Champions Le ..

Macron urges 'full transparency' over Champions League chaos

2 minutes ago
 Women's matches less appealing than men's at Frenc ..

Women's matches less appealing than men's at French Open, says Mauresmo

2 minutes ago
 Dutch Motorists Intending to Refuel in Germany Due ..

Dutch Motorists Intending to Refuel in Germany Due to Lower Fuel Prices - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 Three UN Peacekeepers Injured, 1 Dead in Attack on ..

Three UN Peacekeepers Injured, 1 Dead in Attack on Logistic Convoy in Mali - MIN ..

5 minutes ago
 Biden Announces Third Mission to Fly 3.7Mln Infant ..

Biden Announces Third Mission to Fly 3.7Mln Infant Formula Bottles to US - White ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.