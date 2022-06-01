Japanese Prime Minister, French President Discuss Ukraine, Confirm Cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and French President Emmanuel Macron have held a phone conversation, discussed Ukraine, and confirmed bilateral cooperation on a number of issues on the international and regional agenda, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022)

Kishida once again congratulated Macron on his reelection and noted the importance of the two nations' partnership on the Ukrainian crisis as well as protecting a rule-based world order and realizing the principle of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the statement read.

"The leaders reaffirmed the importance of G7 engagement on sanctions against Russia and on providing aid to Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion, and they also agreed on assisting and addressing the food and energy challenges experienced by vulnerable countries.

Prime Minister Kishida spoke about his work with Asian leaders in the name of active solidarity, with Macron praising Japan's clear stance on Ukraine and support for the country," the statement added.

The parties also agreed to maintain cooperation on North Korea, East Asia and Africa.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. The European Union has already introduced five packages of sanctions and has agreed the sixth.