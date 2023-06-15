UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Vows To Keep Parliament As Opposition Pushes No Confidence Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Vows to Keep Parliament as Opposition Pushes No Confidence Vote

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he intended to keep the parliament until the end of the current regular session following the decision of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party to submit a non-confidence vote to the government

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he intended to keep the parliament until the end of the current regular session following the decision of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party to submit a non-confidence vote to the government.

Earlier in the day, President of the Constitutional Democratic Party Kenta Izumi said that he would submit a non-confidence vote in Kishida's government on June 16. The opposition party is reportedly against forming a special fund for securing financial resources for defense needs and criticizes the prime minister for abusing his powers over the right to dissovle the parliament.

"If the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submits a no-confidence motion, I have asked earlier (Liberal Democratic Party) Secretary-General (Toshimitsu) Motegi to vote it down immediately," the prime minister told reporters during a press-conference broadcast by NHK.

Until recently, Japanese media had been speculating about whether or not Kishida was going to dissolve the parliament. NHK reported, citing Kishida, that the prime minister had no intention to dissolve the Lower House during the current session, thus effectively ending all speculations.

The decision to dissolve the lower house of parliament lies with Japan's head of government, the prime minister, but the act of dissolution is carried out by the Emperor. The term of office of current members of Japan's lower house of parliament expires in October 2025.

The latest opinion polls conducted by the Japanese media showed that the level of support for the incumbent cabinet is once again on the downtrend. According to NHK, it has fallen by three percentage points, to 43%, over the past month.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Japan June October Media All Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler inaugurates UAE pavilion at St. Petersbu ..

RAK Ruler inaugurates UAE pavilion at St. Petersburg International Economic Foru ..

5 minutes ago
 Civil society paid tributes to the martyrs of Pak ..

Civil society paid tributes to the martyrs of Pak Armed Forces

2 minutes ago
 Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in ..

Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in EU During Presidency - Prime M ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE determined to accelerate economic cooperation ..

UAE determined to accelerate economic cooperation with various world countries: ..

20 minutes ago
 UN Chief Encourages All Peace Efforts as African D ..

UN Chief Encourages All Peace Efforts as African Delegation Heads to Russia, Ukr ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Executive Officer Nestle Pakistan Jason Avan ..

Chief Executive Officer Nestle Pakistan Jason Avancena calls on Ishaq Dar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.