Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Vows to Keep Parliament as Opposition Pushes No Confidence Vote

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he intended to keep the parliament until the end of the current regular session following the decision of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party to submit a non-confidence vote to the government

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he intended to keep the parliament until the end of the current regular session following the decision of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party to submit a non-confidence vote to the government.

Earlier in the day, President of the Constitutional Democratic Party Kenta Izumi said that he would submit a non-confidence vote in Kishida's government on June 16. The opposition party is reportedly against forming a special fund for securing financial resources for defense needs and criticizes the prime minister for abusing his powers over the right to dissovle the parliament.

"If the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submits a no-confidence motion, I have asked earlier (Liberal Democratic Party) Secretary-General (Toshimitsu) Motegi to vote it down immediately," the prime minister told reporters during a press-conference broadcast by NHK.

Until recently, Japanese media had been speculating about whether or not Kishida was going to dissolve the parliament. NHK reported, citing Kishida, that the prime minister had no intention to dissolve the Lower House during the current session, thus effectively ending all speculations.

The decision to dissolve the lower house of parliament lies with Japan's head of government, the prime minister, but the act of dissolution is carried out by the Emperor. The term of office of current members of Japan's lower house of parliament expires in October 2025.

The latest opinion polls conducted by the Japanese media showed that the level of support for the incumbent cabinet is once again on the downtrend. According to NHK, it has fallen by three percentage points, to 43%, over the past month.