Japanese Prime Minister Has No Plans to Be Mediator Between US, Iran - Japanese Cabinet

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is not intending to mediate between Iran and the United States, yet Tokyo is eager to play a role in reducing tensions in the middle East, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday, speaking on Abe's ongoing visit to Tehran.

"It is necessary to reduce tensions [in the Middle East] in order to prevent military confrontation. Japan seeks to play the maximum possible role [in reducing tensions in the region]," Suga said at a press conference.

However, Abe "does not intend to mediate between Iran and the United States," Suga added.

Abe started his three-day visit to Iran on Wednesday as part of a rare diplomatic mission.

He has already met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington are mounting ever since the US abrupt withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal back in May 2018. A year later, the situation only worsens, with the United States unveiling batches of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, targeting the country's finance, transport, military and other spheres.

In May this year, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the landmark accord and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement.