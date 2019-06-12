Japanese Prime Minister Heads to Iran for Talks with President, Supreme Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left for Iran on Wednesday for a three-day visit where he will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, amid rising tensions in the middle East, local media reported,

According to the NHK news outlet, the main agenda of the talks will be Iran's partial withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

Abe said, as cited by the news outlet, that he wanted to have a open exchange of opinions with Rouhani and Khamenei in order to decrease tensions.

Abe will be the first Japanese prime minister to visit Iran in four decades, since 1978 when Takeo Fukuda visited the country before the Islamic Revolution.

The Japanese prime minister initially planned to visit Iran last summer but decided against it due to heightened tensions over Washington's pullout from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Despite the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, Japan considers its implementation necessary for all sides.