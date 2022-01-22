Japanese Prime Minister Hopes to Host In-Person Quad Summit in H1 of 2022

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed on Friday his willingness to host an in-person summit of the Quad countries in the first half of the year in Japan during a video-link conversation with US President Joe Biden.

"The two leaders shared the intention to coordinate closely under the strong Japan-U.S. Alliance and to deepen cooperation with like-minded countries such as Australia, India, ASEAN, and Europe, toward realizing a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific.' In this regard, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his intention to host the Japan-Australia-India-U.

S. (QUAD) Summit Meeting in Japan in the first half of this year by inviting President Biden to Japan, to which President Biden expressed his support," the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement following the talks.

The first in-person meeting of the leaders of the Quad countries was held in the fall of 2021 in the United States. The sides discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, economic recovery, infrastructure projects, climate change, cooperation in space and cyberspace, and student exchanges.