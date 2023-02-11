UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Hospitalized For Planned Nose Surgery - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Japanese Prime Minister Hospitalized for Planned Nose Surgery - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was hospitalized on Saturday for a planned nose surgery to treat chronic sinusitis, Japanese media report.

Kishida entered a hospital in Tokyo's Shinagawa City on Saturday morning, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The prime minister will be given a general anesthetic during the endoscopic surgery and his duties will be temporarily performed by Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the report said.

If the surgery goes well, Kishida will return to his official residence later in the day and will fully resume his duties from February 13.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo February Media From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th February 2023

1 hour ago
 UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

11 hours ago
 Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey ..

Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologi ..

11 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net pr ..

Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net profit

11 hours ago
 International Property Show to focus on investment ..

International Property Show to focus on investment opportunities

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.