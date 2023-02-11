Japanese Prime Minister Hospitalized for Planned Nose Surgery - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was hospitalized on Saturday for a planned nose surgery to treat chronic sinusitis, Japanese media report.

Kishida entered a hospital in Tokyo's Shinagawa City on Saturday morning, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The prime minister will be given a general anesthetic during the endoscopic surgery and his duties will be temporarily performed by Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the report said.

If the surgery goes well, Kishida will return to his official residence later in the day and will fully resume his duties from February 13.