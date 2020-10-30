Japanese Prime Minister Instructs Cabinet to Accelerate Carbon Net-Zero Review - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has instructed cabinet ministers to accelerate their review of plans to help Japan achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the country's NHK broadcaster reports on Friday.

Suga spoke during a meeting of the Japanese government's task force on climate change earlier in the day, and stated that achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is a new growth strategy for the country, the broadcaster stated.

Ministers have been tasked with developing new strategies to cut carbon emissions, propose regulatory changes, and test carbon-free technologies, the broadcaster stated.

Suga on Tuesday informed Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, of Japan's aim to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Following the announcement, a representative of Climate Action Network Japan told Sputnik that renewables, rather than nuclear power, should be at the heart of the country's policy to achieve this goal.