(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has officially invited Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima during a phone call on Friday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The Group of Seven largest economies includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The European Union is involved in most of G7 activities. Japan holds the group's rotational chairmanship in 2023 and will host the top-level summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21.

"Prime Minister Kishida once again congratulated President Lula on his inauguration.

He stated that he looks forward to discussing various issues of the international community with President Lula at the outreach meeting of the G7 Hiroshima Summit next month, and he expressed his hope that President Lula, with his abundant experience, will play an active role in the meeting. President Lula expressed his gratitude for the invitation to the G7 Hiroshima Summit," the ministry's statement read.

In March, Kishida invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Hiroshima summit during his visit to India. At the time, he also voiced his intention to include South Korea and Vietnam in the meeting.