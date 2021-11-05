Japanese Prime Minister Kishida May Visit US in November - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may make an official visit to the United States in November, media reported on Friday.

According to the Jiji news agency, the visit may take place before Kishida's speech in the parliament and the parliamentary budget debates scheduled for late November.

Kishida expressed a wish to visit the United States during the recent climate summit in Glasgow where he had a short meeting with US President Biden for the first time since he was elected the new prime minister of Japan on October 4.

During the meeting in Glasgow, Kishida and Biden reaffirmed their commitment to the Japanese-US alliance and to cooperation aimed at making the Indo-Pacific region free and open.