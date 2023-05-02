Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Pledges $500Mln to Sahel, Gulf of Guinea Regions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The African nations of the Sahel region and the Gulf of Guinea will receive about $500 million from Japan within three years, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

Kishida is touring Africa ahead of the G7 summit to strengthen ties with Global South, which includes developing countries in the Asian, African and Latin American regions.

He is currently paying a visit to Ghana.

"We agreed to make visits more frequent, strengthen cooperation with Ghana in a wide range of fields - in economy, resource development, humanitarian exchanges," Kishida was quoted as saying by The Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

Kishida has held a meeting with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, where the parties agreed to cooperate in the United Nations and the Security Council, with both countries being non-permanent members.