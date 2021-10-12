UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Says Japan's Sovereignty Extends To Southern Kuril Islands

Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during debate in parliament, said his country's sovereignty extends, among other things, to the southern Kuril Islands.

"The sovereignty of our country extends to the Northern Territories (the way Japan calls southern Kurils). It is necessary to resolve the issue of territories, not leaving it to the next generations," Kishida said.

