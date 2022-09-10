Japanese Prime MInister Kishida to Meet With Biden Around September 20 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may hold a meeting with US President Joe Biden around September 20, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

The meeting is tentatively scheduled for September 20 when Kishida will be visiting New York to take part in the UN General Assembly, Kyodo reported.

The top-level meeting may be postponed due to Biden's intention to attend the funeral of the late UK Queen Elizabeth II. Kishida's participation in the ceremony is currently under negotiations, Japanese media reported on Saturday. If his attendance is confirmed, he may head for London after the General Assembly.

The Queen's state funeral will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito may also travel to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of the late monarch, possibly accompanied by his wife, Empress Masako, if her health permits.