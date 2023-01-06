UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida To Visit Canada, Meet With Trudeau January 12 - Statement

Published January 06, 2023

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida to Visit Canada, Meet With Trudeau January 12 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will receive and hold a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio in Ottawa on January 12, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio, will visit Ottawa on January 12, 2023. This will be Prime Minister Kishida's first bilateral visit to Canada since he assumed office in October 2021," PMO said in a statement.

Trudeau and Kishida will discuss Japan's priorities as the latter assumes the presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, the statement said.

The two officials intend to maintain cooperation based on their shared values and visions, which include a free and open Indo-Pacific, the statement said.

Strengthening bilateral trade and investment will also be items of discussion between the two prime ministers, the statement said.

Bilateral cooperation on security will be carried out according to Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy and Japan's National Security Strategy, as the two countries have considerably strengthened cooperation in the Indo-Pacific since 2021, the statement added.

Cooperation will focus on peacekeeping and peacebuilding operations, humanitarian and disaster relief assistance as well as energy and health security, according to the statement.

