Japanese Prime Minister Likely To Show Up At Glasgow Climate Summit In Person - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 09:20 AM

Japanese Prime Minister Likely to Show Up at Glasgow Climate Summit In Person - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to attend the climate summit that is expected to kick off in Glasgow, Scotland at the end of October, the NHK broadcaster reports.

Kishida is currently making arrangements for a visit to the United Kingdom after Japan's lower house election is over on October 31 and is also likely to hold talks with world leaders on the sidelines of the COP26 summit.

If these plans are carried through, it will be Kishida's first overseas trip after taking office, NHK said on Saturday.

The 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place on October 31 - November 12 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. The climate summit will be attended by representatives of around 200 countries, including world leaders.

