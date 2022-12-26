Japanese Prime Minister May Dismiss Reconstruction Minister by End of 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may dismiss Minister for Reconstruction Kenya Akiba before the end of the year, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Akiba is suspected of several financial transactions that violated political fund legislation, the broadcaster said, adding that two of his political foundations paid 14 million Yen (about $100,000) to rent premises, and it later turned out that the politician's wife and mother were the landlords.

On Monday morning, Kishida did not deny the possibility of replacing the minister so as not to slow down parliament.

"We have to prepare for next year's parliamentary session. It all comes down to that," Kishida told journalists when asked about a possible Akiba's resignation.

Since late October, three ministers of Kishida's government have resigned at once within a month. Last week, Kentaro Sonoura, a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, tendered his resignation and left the party due to the prosecutor's office's investigation into the financial scandal surrounding his political funds.