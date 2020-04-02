Japanese Prime Minister May Postpone Visit to Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering the possible postponement of his visit to Moscow, as part of which he was going to attend the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany's surrender in World War II, Japan's media reported on Thursday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Japan and Russia started to discuss the visit's postponement.

Causes of the possible delay of the visit remain unknown.