Japanese Prime Minister Meets Pope Francis To Discuss Nuclear-Free World - Vatican

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2022 | 08:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida exchanged views with Pope Francis on ways of achieving a nuclear-free world during his visit to the Vatican on Wednesday, the Holy See said.

The visit was the first for the Japanese prime minister to the Vatican in eight years after the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit in 2014.

"Attention then turned to issues of an international nature, with particular attention to (Russia's military operation in) Ukraine, stressing the urgency of dialogue and peace and expressing the hope, to this end, for a world free of nuclear weapons," the press office of the Holy See said.

According to Kyodo news, both Kishida and Francis spoke in favor of eliminating nuclear weapons and expressed hope that they will not be used again after the disastrous atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The topics of bilateral cooperation and the 80th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Japan and the Vatican were also on the agenda of the talks.

