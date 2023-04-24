UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Meets With Florida Governor In Tokyo - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Tokyo on Monday to exchange views on regional affairs and Japan-Florida economic relations, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

"On April 24, commencing at 11:30 a.m. (02:30 GMT), for approximately 40 minutes, Mr. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, received a courtesy call from the Honorable Ron DeSantis, Governor of the State of Florida ... Kishida welcomed Governor DeSantis's first visit to Japan," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, Kishida noted that the strengthening of Japan-US relations was "important to secure the peace, stability, and prosperity in the international community," the statement read.

DeSantis, in turn, called Japan an important partner for the United States and Florida, the ministry added.

The Florida governor is set to have a working dinner with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi later on Monday ahead of DeSantis's upcoming visit to Seoul, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

