Open Menu

Japanese Prime Minister Mulling Cabinet Reshuffle In Mid-September - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Mulling Cabinet Reshuffle in Mid-September - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering reshuffling his cabinet and the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in mid-September, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed lawmakers.

Kishida initially planned the reshuffle for August but decided to postpone it to make time for gauging the public opinion on a series of controversial policy plans, including the introduction of a national identification card system and the release of treated Fukushima water into the ocean, the newspaper said.

The reshuffle is reportedly aimed at improving the public image of Kishida and his government.

Now the only available time window for the reshuffle on the prime minister's diplomatic schedule is mid-September, the lawmakers were cited as saying.

In June, Japan's opposition Constitutional Democratic Party submitted a non-confidence vote in Kishida's government, however, it was rejected by the lower house.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water Vote Fukushima Japan June August Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate engages with EU minister ..

COP28 President-Designate engages with EU ministers in Spain to advance energy t ..

3 minutes ago
 COP28 and Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies an ..

COP28 and Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research sign MoU

3 minutes ago
 ECNEC Okays solarization of agriculture tube wells

ECNEC Okays solarization of agriculture tube wells

6 minutes ago
 PM thanks CPC leadership for its support for Pakis ..

PM thanks CPC leadership for its support for Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, l ..

UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, learns about microchip manufact ..

33 minutes ago
 185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Op ..

185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Open Championships

48 minutes ago
Private establishments subject to Emiratisation ta ..

Private establishments subject to Emiratisation targets to be expanded in 2024 a ..

2 hours ago
 Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical ..

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

3 hours ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

3 hours ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

3 hours ago

More Stories From World