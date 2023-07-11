Japanese Prime Minister Mulling Cabinet Reshuffle in Mid-September - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering reshuffling his cabinet and the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in mid-September, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed lawmakers.

Kishida initially planned the reshuffle for August but decided to postpone it to make time for gauging the public opinion on a series of controversial policy plans, including the introduction of a national identification card system and the release of treated Fukushima water into the ocean, the newspaper said.

The reshuffle is reportedly aimed at improving the public image of Kishida and his government.

Now the only available time window for the reshuffle on the prime minister's diplomatic schedule is mid-September, the lawmakers were cited as saying.

In June, Japan's opposition Constitutional Democratic Party submitted a non-confidence vote in Kishida's government, however, it was rejected by the lower house.