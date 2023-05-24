UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Mulling Participation In NATO Summit In Vilnius - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is mulling participation in the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, with relevant arrangements currently being discussed, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing government sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is mulling participation in the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, with relevant arrangements currently being discussed, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

If the prime minister takes part in the summit, he is expected to hold bilateral talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the alliance's plans to open an office in Tokyo, the news agency said. Kishida will also reportedly discuss space cooperation with NATO members and measures to combat disinformation.

Last year, Kishida became Japan's first prime minister to take part in a NATO summit, which took place in Madrid.

Earlier in May, Stoltenberg said that the alliance was planning to open an office in Tokyo. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi later confirmed the information about the potential NATO office, saying that Tokyo was in talks to open it.

