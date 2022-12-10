Japanese Prime Minister, Obama Call for Nuclear Weapons-Free World

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and former US President Barack Obama on Saturday called for a world without nuclear weapons at the first conference of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons (IGEP) in Hiroshima.

"We owe it to our children to pursue a world without nuclear weapons," Obama said in a video message, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Obama also recalled his trip to Hiroshima in May 2016, saying that it strengthened his commitment to reduce the threat of nuclear weapons around the world.

In turn, Kishida expressed the hope that the two-day IGEP conference will be an important step towards the renunciation of nuclear weapons.

"The actual barrier to nuclear disarmament remains high," Kishida noted, adding that the world is now facing the biggest threat of nuclear weapons since the Cold War.

The IGEP includes 15 members, three of which are from Japan and the rest from other countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, India, France, and China.