UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister, Obama Call For Nuclear Weapons-Free World

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Japanese Prime Minister, Obama Call for Nuclear Weapons-Free World

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and former US President Barack Obama on Saturday called for a world without nuclear weapons at the first conference of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons (IGEP) in Hiroshima.

"We owe it to our children to pursue a world without nuclear weapons," Obama said in a video message, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Obama also recalled his trip to Hiroshima in May 2016, saying that it strengthened his commitment to reduce the threat of nuclear weapons around the world.

In turn, Kishida expressed the hope that the two-day IGEP conference will be an important step towards the renunciation of nuclear weapons.

"The actual barrier to nuclear disarmament remains high," Kishida noted, adding that the world is now facing the biggest threat of nuclear weapons since the Cold War.

The IGEP includes 15 members, three of which are from Japan and the rest from other countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, India, France, and China.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Barack Obama Russia China Nuclear France Hiroshima United Kingdom Japan United States May 2016 From

Recent Stories

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in ..

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

18 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADP ..

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

2 hours ago
 Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

2 hours ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

2 hours ago
 Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Hor ..

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss ..

2 hours ago
 Plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN Gene ..

Plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly was held

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.