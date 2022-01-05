Japanese Prime Minister Orders Analysis of Potential North Korean Missile Launch

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday tasked the government with a thorough analysis of the possible missile launch from North Korea and provide the public with relevant information in a timely and detailed manner.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Coast Guard and the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said they had observed an unknown projectile, presumed to be a ballistic missile fired by North Korea in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

"In response to the incident, I have given three instructions (to the government): firstly, to dedicate maximum effort to gather and analyze relevant intelligence with a view to providing the public with speedy and accurate information; secondly, to ensure the safety of vessels, aircraft and other assets; and thirdly and lastly, to take all possible measures to prepare for contingencies," Kishida was quoted as saying at a press conference by his office.

Earlier on Wednesday, his office formed a crisis response center following the alleged incident, which, if confirmed, would be the first launch by Pyongyang this year. North Korea conducted its last such test On October 19, 2021.