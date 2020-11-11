UrduPoint.com
Japanese Prime Minister Plans To Hold Phone Talks With Biden On Thursday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 10:40 AM

Japanese Prime Minister Plans to Hold Phone Talks With Biden on Thursday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to hold phone talks with Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate in the US presidential election who has been declared the winner by media outlets, as early as Thursday, Japan's NHK broadcaster reports.

During the talks, Suga intends to congratulate Biden on his presumed victory in the US presidential election. The Japanese leader will also seek to reaffirm the close relations between Washington and Tokyo, the broadcaster said.

Suga congratulated Biden on his presumed victory on Monday after US media outlets on Saturday called Biden's election win.

At that time, the Japanese prime minister emphasized that the US and Japan share common views on freedom and democracy.

Prior to the election, Japanese leaders had insisted that relations between Tokyo and Washington would remain unchanged regardless of the election outcome.

The Fox news broadcaster called the state of Pennsylvania for Biden on Saturday, taking the Democratic candidate over the required 270 electoral votes needed to win the election. Incumbent President Donald Trump has yet to concede defeat amid claims that the election was conducted fraudulently.

