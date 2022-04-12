Japanese Prime Minister Plans to Visit Southeast Asia, Europe in April-May - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning a working trip to several countries in Southeast Asia and Europe in late April and early May, Japanese media reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022)

According to Japanese Kyodo news agency, Kishida is planning visits to Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam to discuss the ways of implementing the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China's rising assertiveness in the region. In Thailand, Kishida will meet Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha marking the 135th anniversary since diplomatic relations between the countries were established.

Kishida is expected to travel later to Europe, though the list of countries is yet to be revealed.

There he will hold meetings with European leaders to devise options for addressing the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and bolstering support for those who fled the country amid persisting hostilities, the sources were cited as saying by Kyodo.

In coming weeks, Kishida is scheduled to receive several foreign leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden, both of whom will visit Japan for the first time since taking office.

Scholz's visit is anticipated in late April, while Biden said on Monday that he was planning to travel to Tokyo late May to participate in the Quad summit with the leaders of Japan, Australia and India.