Japanese Prime Minister Pledges Commitment To Global Cooperation In Fighting COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:50 AM

Japanese Prime Minister Pledges Commitment to Global Cooperation in Fighting COVID-19

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday said that his country was ready to further cooperate with the world community in fighting against the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has recently been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

On Wednesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 outbreak could be characterized as a pandemic.

"I think the WHO has made its decision based on the fact that the infection continues to spread globally. Japan will cooperate with the international community more than ever and strengthen measures to tackle the issue," Abe said, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

He added that Tokyo would remain alert concerning the outbreak and was ready to promptly respond to virus-related challenges.

According to the broadcaster, the number of COVID-19 cases in Japan has reached 627 cases after seven more infections were reported on Thursday. In addition to this figure, 696 people, former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, have also been infected. A total of 23 people have died from the virus in Japan, while 475 people have recovered. 

