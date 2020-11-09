UrduPoint.com
Japanese Prime Minister Says Intends To Work Jointly With US To Ensure Regional Stability

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

Japanese Prime Minister Says Intends to Work Jointly With US to Ensure Regional Stability

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Monday, in the wake of Joe Biden's declaration of victory in the US presidential election, that he was interested in cooperating with the United States in order to boost regional stability.

"I would like to work jointly with the US in order to preserve peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, further strengthening the Japanese-American alliance," Suga told journalists.

He stressed that Japan and the US shared common views on freedom and democracy.

Asked about the possibility of a phone conversation with the US leader or a potential visit to the United States, Suga said there were no such plans at the moment.

On Sunday, the Japanese prime minister offered his congratulations to Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on the victory in the US presidential election.

"I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-US Alliance and ensure peace, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," Suga wrote on Twitter.

While the official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, a number of world leaders and politicians have already congratulated Biden, who delivered an address to the nation along with Kamala Harris on Saturday, claiming his victory in the presidential race. All major US media have already declared Biden the winner.

Trump has argued that the race was not over yet and said that the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.

