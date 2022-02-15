UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Says Ready To Lend Ukraine $100Mln In Emergency Assistance

February 15, 2022

Japanese Prime Minister Says Ready to Lend Ukraine $100Mln in Emergency Assistance

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone that Tokyo is ready to lend Kiev $100 million in emergency assistance

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone that Tokyo is ready to lend Kiev $100 million in emergency assistance.

"Prime Minister Kishida said that in response to a request from the Ukrainian side, Japan is ready to provide an emergency loan of at least $100 million as an assistance. In turn, President Zelenskyy expressed his deepest gratitude," the statement, posted on the website of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, read.

The prime minister underscored that Tokyo "always supported the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine," and added that any "attempts to change the status quo are unacceptable."

"Both leaders agreed to continue to cooperate in order to reduce tensions through diplomacy," the statement read.

According to the statement, the phone conversation lasted about 30 minutes.

Japan is considering various options for sanctions against Russia in the event of an escalation in Ukraine, including export restrictions and the freezing of assets of Russian officials. Kishida said that possible sanctions would be coordinated with the United States and European countries.

Russia has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade Ukraine, pointing out that NATO military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

>