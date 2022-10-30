UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Says Shocked By Tragedy In Seoul, Expresses Condolences

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2022 | 11:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed on Sunday his condolences to the families of those killed and injured in a stampede in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

Earlier on Sunday, a stampede in Seoul's district of Itaewon ended in the deaths of at least 151 people, including 19 foreigners, while another 82 were injured. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared national mourning over the tragedy, which became the largest in terms of the number of victims in South Korea since 2014 when 304 people died as a result of the Sewol ferry crash. National mourning will last until November 6.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic incident in Itaewon in Seoul, which claimed the precious lives of so many people, including young people, who had a future ahead of them.

I would like to express my sincere condolences to the families of those killed and injured. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who suffered," Kishida said on Twitter.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also expressed condolences over the death of people in the stampede.

"Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

He noted that India stands in solidarity with South Korea "during this difficult time."

