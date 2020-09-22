Japanese Prime Minister Says S.Korea 'Important Neighbor', Calls for Stronger Relations

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called South Korea "an important neighbor" and expressed hope for building such relations with Seoul that would be "oriented to the future," NHK reported citing a representative of the South Korean presidential administration.

He said Suga had sent a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in in response to his congratulations on Suga's appointment to the new post.

"Let's unite our forces for the development of relations between our countries," the tv channel quoted excerpts from the message of the head of the Japanese government.