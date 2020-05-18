UrduPoint.com
Japanese Prime Minister Set To Delay Bill On Extending Prosecutors Retirement Age- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:12 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Set to Delay Bill on Extending Prosecutors Retirement Age- Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has taken steps to delay the enactment of a bill that would extend the retirement age of public prosecutors, citing the difficulty of debating legislation amid the current COVID-19 outbreak, domestic media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has taken steps to delay the enactment of a bill that would extend the retirement age of public prosecutors, citing the difficulty of debating legislation amid the current COVID-19 outbreak, domestic media reported on Monday.

According to the country's Kyodo news agency, Abe met with Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai earlier in the day to discuss the bill. Both parties agreed that the government's top priority should be combating the ongoing coronavirus disease outbreak, the agency stated.

"We must not be involved in a matter that causes problems between the ruling and opposition camps at this crucial time," a senior government official was quoted by the agency as saying.

The bill, which would see the retirement age of public prosecutors and other civil servants extended to 65, has been met with criticism by opposition lawmakers, senior prosecutors and members of the public, the agency said.

In particular, a clause that would allow the government to extend the tenure of prosecutors for a maximum of three years has faced criticism over fears that it would allow the government to make arbitrary appointments, the agency stated.

At present, public prosecutors in Japan retire at the age of 63, although controversy began after the government earlier this year allowed Hiromu Kurokawa, head of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, to remain in his post after he turned 63.

